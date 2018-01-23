Double delight

Dance crews from Basingstoke wiped the floor with a double win at a national competition.

Junior and senior street dance crews from Happy Feet Dance Academy returned home with a double win at the Britain Does Variety grand finals in Wellingborough earlier this month.

This follows on from their recent success at regional shows in Aldershot in October.

Crew choreographer Mia Stewart said: “Words cannot describe how proud I am of both the crews.

“We are over the moon, taken me a while to come back down to earth after all the excitement.”

OMG, the academy’s junior street dance crew, were crowned overall champions of the Under 16’s competition, beating off competition from 30 acts. They also won £1,000, which they plan to invest in new training gear and future competition costumes.

The academy’s senior street dance crew Synergy then went on to secure third place in the Over 16’s competition, out of 32 acts.

They also secured top dance act overall with a piece of choreography themed around puppetry.

Miss Stewart added: “The competition across both age categories was very strong, however our crew’s exceptional high standard secured them their well-deserved wins.

“We are so excited about the future opportunities this success will offer us.”