Double delight for nurse Arlene

A top nurse at the trust that runs Basingstoke’s hospital has won both a national award and an exclusive scholarship.

Arlene Wellman is one of just 11 senior nurses from across the whole country to win a Florence Nightingale Foundation Aspiring Nurse Directors Leadership Scholarship.

The 14-month programme is for nurses and midwives that have the potential to secure a board position in the future.

And the associate director of nursing at Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (HHFT) has also been named the winner of the Florence Nightingale Foundation Edna Marion Poster Competition for Care Improvement.

Arlene claimed the double prize for her entry detailing HHFT’s drive to eliminate hospital acquired pressure ulcers, which saw measures result in a 70 per cent reduction in problems experienced by patients.

She said: “I was shocked but really pleased when they announced that I had won.

“The drive to reduce pressure ulcers in our trust is something I am really proud to have led.

“Things are certainly going in the right direction but there is still work going on to standardise pathways across the trust.”

“It’s an amazing opportunity and I am really looking forward to getting my teeth into the project I will embark on as a part of it.”