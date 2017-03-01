Double medal haul for badminton star Viki

Viki Williams left the British Universities & Colleges Sport (BUCS) Nationals with both gold and silver medals around her neck.

The Hartley Wintney badminton player won her fourth women’s doubles title with Jordan Hart at the university event in Sheffield.

But there was no case of second time lucky for Williams in the mixed doubles as she and partner Matt Clare were beaten by Loughborough University teammates Greg Mairs and Jenny Moore in the final.

It’s the second year in a row that Williams has claimed silver in the mixed doubles and while she was disappointed she also expressed her delight in claiming another women’s title.

She said: “We played well in the final; there’s always that bit more rivalry when you play your teammates.

“We lost to them in the final last year as well and it would have been nice to get the win but they played really well, so credit to them.

“It was good fun anyway.

“Jenny is my doubles partner as well normally but she was too injured to play two tournaments this year, so we know each other inside and out and have done for years.

“But to win a fourth women’s title is absolutely amazing.”