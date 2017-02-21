Double tax hike looming for residents

A second council tax hike in a week is set to be agreed for Basingstoke and Deane residents on Thursday night.

The borough council is due to meet then to approve the authority’s budget for the next year, in which it is planned to increase council tax for the second year in a row.

A £5 a year rise has been recommended for approval by full council as part of the new proposal, in a bid to help the borough deal with a 49 per cent reduction in its main Government grant this year.

This 4.7 per cent increase would result in the average band D property in the area having to pay £111.42 a year in council tax and would follow the county council’s vote to hike its own tax last Thursday.

And the borough council’s cabinet member for finance confirmed that £5 increases would also now follow for both the next two years, while a 1.9 per cent rise would then follow after that.

Cllr Robert Tate said: “The council is once again undertaking its financial planning and budgeting within an uncertain economic environment and during a challenging time for all local authorities.

“The specific budget changes set out in the report are in line with the longer term strategy that looks to balance the 2017/18 and 2018/19 budgets by making use of the new homes bonus received in year.

“However this is not a sustainable position and the forward forecasts identify a £4.9million deficit by 2020/21.

“It is therefore important that there is a focus on delivering further efficiency savings of £1.5m and additional income from property and investments of £2.5m by 2020/21.”

A decision was also agreed by Hampshire County Council last week to introduce a five per cent rise in tax on residents from April that will see average households pay £58.62 more a year than they do currently.

This rise has been approved to help the county deal with adult social care funding pressures, with leader Roy Perry defending the decision to raise the amount households pay in tax up to £1,133.10.

He said: “All councils are facing significant financial challenges because of demand pressures, inflation and grant reductions by Government.

“In Hampshire, these pressures have left us needing to close a funding gap of £98m by April this year.

“We are doing our level best to shield residents as far as possible from any impact, while protecting the quality of local services.

“We recognise the pressures on the NHS and that is one of the reasons we considered it important to put as much funding as possible into social care, to do our bit to help address the issue of ‘bed blocking’ in the NHS.”