Double win pleases Sheppard

Basingstoke Bison’s head coach praised the versatility of Ciaran Long in helping his side to a four-point weekend.

The star forward played in defence on Saturday as the Herd collected beat the Guildford Flames 4-2 at the Basingstoke Arena.

And he then reverted to his normal position the following night to help his side to a shutout win away at the Sheffield Steeldogs.

After Sunday’s game, Sheppard said: “Credit to Tomas (Hiadlovsky) who earned his shut out tonight and is hitting good form at a really important time in the season.

“Also, I was impressed with Ciaran who played the weekend on defence for us with Dan (Lackey) and Joe (Baird) still out.

“He’s having a great year for us and while he was good last night in defence he was very good tonight.”

Guildford have been a thorn in Bison’s side all season, with Saturday representing the Herd’s second win from their six fixtures in the English Premier League (EPL).

Sheppard added: “I’m impressed with the way we earned a good solid four point weekend.

“Guildford have been tough opponents for us this year, so last night was important and we knew, heading to Sheffield, it would be a tough place to go and get a result so we’re pleased withe the shutout.”