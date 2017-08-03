Dr Jekyll and brutal friend Hyde stalk the streets once more

The myth and mystery of 19th century London’s fog-filled streets comes to Basingstoke this autumn with Robert Louis Stevenson’s Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.

Doctor Henry Jekyll is a good man, successful within his field and respected by his peers. He’s close to a discovery that will change the face of medical science forever.

However, his methods are less than ethical, and when a close friend and colleague threatens to expose and destroy his work, Jekyll is forced to experiment on himself, whereupon something goes very wrong, and suddenly Jekyll has a new friend, the brutal Edward Hyde.

Love, betrayal and murder lurk at every chilling twist and turn in this gripping, stylish and thought-provoking play.

Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde was first published in 1886. Since then, it has been adapted to more than 120 stage and film versions alone.

In 1943 it was transcribed to comic and is widely considered as the first comic book horror.

Blackeyed Theatre will be working in association with South Hill Park to bring this stage adaption by Nick Lane to The Haymarket in Basingstoke this October.

It stars Bristol Old Vic-trained Jack Bannell in the title role.

The Stage commented about Blackeyed Theatre praising it as ‘one of the most innovative, audacious companies working in contemporary English theatre’ and the British Theatre Guide said of the show that it is a ‘finely-crafted adaptation that will keep you fastened to your seat’.

The play can be seen at The Haymarket on October 3 in two performances, 2pm and 7.30pm.

Full price tickets costs £22 with discounts available for concessions and students. The show carries an age guidance of 11 and older.

To book tickets or for more information, call the box office 01256 844244 or visit anvilarts.org.uk

There will be a post show question and answer with the theatre company after the 2:00pm performance.