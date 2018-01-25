Dragons breathe sigh of relief as funds help maintain players

New loan signing Harry Philby has been forced to wait to make his Basingstoke Town debut after Saturday’s match at Banbury United was postponed.
The 18-year-old arrived last week from Reading’s Under-23 side on a one month loan deal with the option to extend his stay until the end of the season.
The teenage centre back boosts Terry Brown’s options in the heart of the defence which had been stretched by the injury suffered by Shane Hollamby.
But with Saturday’s game at the Banbury Plant Community Stadium called off due to a waterlogged pitch, Philby will hope for better luck this weekend when Town host fifth-placed Tiverton at the Camrose.
Meanwhile, forward Ashleigh Artwell has returned to the ‘Stoke fold.
He has signed on a dual registration deal from National League South side Wealdstone, as he looks to get himself match fit.
The additions come after the Dragons confirmed they would maintain the playing squad for next season.
The announcement came after the board met with manager Terry Brown to assess finances and players.
It has since been revealed that following an appeal to raise £20,000 for ‘a reasonable squad of players’, there has been a ‘quick and positive’ response to the call for extra funds.
A club statement read: “In the light of the money received, the commitments made and the continuing fund-raising initiatives, it was agreed that the current playing squad should be maintained. Any changes would be for football reasons not purely financial ones.”
Brown added: “This is great news, but it is not job done, breathe a sigh of relief [sic].
“Continued fundraising from all sources is essential to support this decision, sustain the club and build for the future.”
All money raised goes to the community club. To donate visit tinyurl.com/y8yxmjot
n Town’s postponed home match against Stratford Town last Tuesday has been rearranged for Tuesday, February 20 and their game at Banbury has been rearranged for Tuesday, February 6.