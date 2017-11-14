Dragons confirm move to new complex for 2018/19 season

Basingstoke Town will be saying goodbye to their ground after a 70-year run as they prepare for a move to Winklebury.
The club have confirmed they will be moving from the Camrose at the end of the season after their final league game in April.
The Dragons have agreed with Hampshire FA to play at Winklebury for the 2018/19 season and will submit a planning application to enhance their new home in the next few weeks.
This comes after the club, together with Hampshire FA, launched a consultation in October on plans to upgrade the football facilities at the Winklebury Complex.
Proposals include converting the grass pitch to a state-of-the-art artificial surface, erecting spectator stands on the site, and building a single-storey clubhouse.
Chairman Steve Letch said: “It’s great news to be here until the end of the season. We hope that this will attract more people to enjoy our final games at our long-time home.”
He added: “Our proposed move to Winklebury for September 2018 is also going very well. We have sought to build good relations with the Hampshire FA and residents at Winklebury. The next step is to put in a formal planning application later this month.”
It is due to be considered in February.
The move is necessary after former chairman Rafi Razzak decided to end his involvement with the club, with the Camrose set to be sold off for redevelopment with potential housing plans.
The club will continue fundraising to maintain the squad for this season, with several schemes encouraging people to become members to show support and help the club ‘survive and thrive’.
Winklebury residents have previously expressed concerns at the redevelopment.
Last month, a spokesperson for the club said: “Proposed ground developments will respect the existing green space, with spectator stands being confined largely within the existing boundary.
“It is proposed to ensure that all existing trees around the site are retained and that some additional trees are planted to provide extra screening.”