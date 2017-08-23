Dragons fall to another defeat

Basingstoke Town succumbed to another Evo-Stik League South Premier League defeat, this time a 3-0 loss away at Kettering Town.

The Dragons travelled to Northamptonshire on Saturday to play the Poppies but fell to their third defeat from three games despite an improved showing at Latimer Park against a strong side.

Basingstoke started the game confidently, moving the ball and keeping it far better than what they had during the 1-0 loss to Dorchester last time out, but failed to create any clear chances early on.

The only chance of note was a rehearsed routine between George Bennett and Ben Wright, who fired comfortably wide from the corner of the box.

Kettering grew into the game and opened the scoring on 25 minutes with their first real chance when a free kick from the right was stunningly floated in behind the Basingstoke defence for Brett Solkhon to nod home from close range.

Apart from one Colm McAdden save low to his right, Basingstoke kept the home side out for most of the first half, with Dan Collier and captain Marcus Johnson Schuster firing over the bar.

In the second half, Kettering started strongly and attacked Basingstoke with Rene Howe failing to get a decisive touch on one corner while Dan Bayliss made a goal-line clearance after McAdden was beaten by another ball into the box.

There was a further escape when Mathew Stevens got the ball stuck under his feet when faced with an open goal from a few yards and the ball was cleared.

Basingstoke were continuing to play good football but with no end product and were made to pay when George Bennett awkwardly headed the ball towards his own area for Rene Howe to pounce on 77 minutes.

He shifted to the right before chipping in to double Kettering’s lead.

The Dragons mustered a chance through Wright who forced Paul White in the Kettering net to make a save, but it was 3-0 in stoppage time when substitute Ben Barker ran free on the left and shot across McAdden into the net.

Next up for Town in the league is Chesham at home on Saturday, but there will be some respite from league action with a derby against Hartley Wintney in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup on September 2, also at the Camrose.