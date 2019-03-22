Dragons fall to Dorchester defeat

Basingstoke travelled to Dorchester on Saturday for an important match against a Dorchester side directly above them in the league, with both teams looking for a victory that would take them clear of the relegation zone. The hosts ran out comfortable winners in the end though as the visitors struggles on artificial surfaces continued.

The home side came out quickly and Basingstoke were under threat early on as the Magpies wingers, Antonio Diaz and Aaron Rodriguez caused endless problems out wide. Both players were constant problems throughout the afternoon, Rodriguez eventually scoring twice while Diaz could have had three or four himself on another day. It was Diaz who had the first chance as centre forward Ben Seymour laid the ball off for him to shoot from the edge of the box, only to see it blocked. Noah Keats scuffed weakly at Tom McGill when well placed to do better and Rodriguez picked out Diaz with a low cross that was poked narrowly over the bar, all in the first ten minutes.

Dorchester got their deserved breakthrough just before the quarter hour as Rodriguez grabbed his first of the day. Receiving the ball with his back to goal on the edge of the box he turned Dean Stow and drilled a low shot wide of McGill into the bottom corner. It could’ve got even worse as Diaz was played through on goal down the right-hand side with just McGill to beat but the England U19 international made a superb save, getting down quickly to tip the ball wide with Dorchester fans already celebrating.

Basingstoke started to get a foothold in the game, Sam Argent’s shot on the turn from 20 yards was palmed over by Nick Hutchings and Dean Stow saw a shot from inside the box blocked but Dorchester still threatened and it took a goal line block from Michael Atkinson to deny home captain Billy Lowes. Dorchester paid for their missed chances as Basingstoke dragged themselves back level with half an hour played. Sam Smart’s pace got him to the by-line and he drove a fierce low cross through the six-yard box that Callum Rose inadvertently turned into his own net. Diaz had one final chance in the first half but from a tight angle McGill was able to block the shot.

The second half followed the same script as the first and Diaz looked to be fouled in the box as he tangled with Jack Wakely and Adam Everiss, only for referee Matthew Rushton to ignore the appeals. The hosts did double their lead with ten minutes of the second half gone as Rodriguez helped himself to another. Charlie Kennedy strode forward with the ball but as the attack broke down Basingstoke were caught short at the back and forced a shot through McGill with just enough power to take it over the line.

The match had gone well for Dorchester but it wasn’t to be Antonio Diaz’ day as within a couple of minutes he clipped the post with a right footed shot and then saw Jim Orvis clear his volley off the line but he did win his side a penalty midway through the second half. He looked to go down easily under pressure from Jack Wakely but Dorchester would’ve felt it was justice having had the earlier appeal turned away. Seymour sent McGill the wrong way from the spot and as the final quarter of the match petered out, he grabbed a second of his own, poking in a cross from Kyle Egan from close range.

FINAL SCORE DORCHESTER 4 – BASINGSTOKE 1