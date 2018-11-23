Dragons slayed by Welsh visitors

Terry Brown’s men tasted defeat for the first time since the managers return to the club as they lost 0-3 to Merthyr Town.

The home side were beaten by fellow play-off chasers Merthyr Town at the Camrose.

Basingstoke started the game the better side. Dan Bayliss had the first big chance of the game as he flicked a header just wide from Ben Wright’s corner.

Wright then hit the post after good build up play from Sam Deadfield and Sam Argent linking up together. The ball finally ending up at Wrights feet who prodded it goal bound.

Argent had the chance to put the home side ahead as he nipped in front of his marker but the ball went just wide.

Pressure then came from the away side forcing Colm McAdden into a good save, and their follow up forced Bayliss to throw his body in the way to block the rebound.

Jack McKnight had a good chance to opening the scoring, but his shot deflected just wide of the keepers net.

Just before half time McAdden was busy again with a shot palmed out but this time Kieran Lewis made the home side pay and put them ahead.

The away side started the second half as they finished the first with Lewis once again forcing McAdden into a save.

Merthyr then doubled the score line with a controversial goal as it looked like Shane Hollamby was in control of the situation and was shoved to the floor by Lee Lucas who then got onto the end of the ball and put it past the on rushing keeper.

Ryan Prosser finished the game off for the travelling fans as good build up play saw him get on to a low cross and tap it in at the far post.