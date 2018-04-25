Dream debut for goalscorer

Academy product Kaine MacAuley had a dream debut for Basingstoke Town as the young dragon scored the late winner in their 1-0 win at Stratford Town.
The super sub replaced fellow youth teamer Harry Long for the final 10 minutes and made an instant impact.
He cut inside away from his marker before curling the ball into the back of the net to make it three wins in a row for the Dragons.
Departing Basingstoke boss Terry Brown was impressed by his substitute’s influence.
“It’s lovely to see,” he said.
“Jason [Bristow, current Basingstoke academy manager and next season’s first team boss] said ‘put this boy on, he could do anything’ and he scored the winner. Fair play to Jason and Kaine.”
Basingstoke could have taken a half time lead, Sam Deadfield, Dan Bayliss, Jack McKnight and Long all going close.
The game was delayed for a few minutes in the second half when Basingstoke midfielder and man-of-the-match Dan Collier collided with a post.
Stratford went close with a couple of chances before MacAulay popped up with the 90th minute winner.
The Dragons took home the three points despite playing without some key players and a recognised forward.
Brown said: “It’s a big win for us because we are on a decent run. The pitch wasn’t conducive for playing good football and it could have gone either way.
“When you take Sam Argent, Ben Wright and Callum Bunting out of the team that’s practically 60-odd goals out of the team.
“We didn’t have a lot of goals on the pitch but we grew into the game. There were some really good performances. Fortune smiled on us and it’s nice of us to receive the rub of the green away from home.”
Fellow academy player Long also impressed the gaffer, who said he is likely to be involved in the club’s pre-season programme.
Brown is expected to field more of the youngsters when Basingstoke play away at lowly St Ives Town – who play six games in 12 days – tonight (Thursday) in their last away game of the campaign.
‘Stoke then entertain Kings Langley (21st) on Saturday in the season finale.