Dream start for Collard as debut victory puts him top

Ricky Collard made a flying start to his ADAC GT Masters career by winning his first race in the series on his first weekend.

The 20-year-old north Hampshire racing driver took victory in race two at Oschersleben with team-mate Philipp Eng to put the duo top of the standings.

Collard is also leading the junior standings after an impressive display driving in the BMW M6 GT3, fielded by BMW Team Schnitzer.

The pairing of Collard and Eng took 10th in race one at the German circuit, but dominated race two for a dream start to the season.

Eng was behind the wheel for the first stint and built up a six second gap to the rest of the pack before making his mandatory pitstop and handing over the reins to Collard.

Two safety car periods bunched the pack together, but Collard defended brilliantly from those behind to take the team’s maiden victory.

Collard’s performance was even more impressive as this is his first competitive season in sports cars, having been in single seaters for the last few years.

He said: “BMW and my team boss, Charly Lamm, took a big gamble when they signed me, because I had no GT experience going into this season and I have never raced outside the UK before.

“I’ve been given a great team-mate in Philipp, from whom I’ve already learnt a lot.

“We had been hoping for top-10 finishes at Oschersleben, but as the weekend progressed we kept adjusting our expectations upwards.

“That was not an easy race. I came under a lot of pressure from the Corvette towards the end, but I withstood it.

“Many thanks to BMW and Team Schnitzer for the confidence they have placed in me.”

The next races are at the Lausitzring on May 20 and 21.