Drink driver jailed for deaths of teenage boys

A drink driver responsible for the death of promising Basingstoke Town FC teenager has had his sentence reduced by more than seven years.

Harry Louis Rice, 17, was killed with two friends when a car travelling over 70 miles per hour mounted the pavement and collided with the group of boys.

Jaynesh Chudasama, 28, of Hayes, was initially sentenced to 20 years and six months after admitting causing the deaths of the three teenagers due to his dangerous driving.

This was then reduced to 13 years for entering an early guilty plea at the Old Bailey on Wednesday last week.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of causing death by dangerous driving at the same court on February 26.

The fatal collision occurred on January 26 at around 8.40pm.

Harry, George Wilkinson, 16, and Josh McGuiness, 16, were walking along the pavement with friends in Shepiston Lane, Hayes, on their way to a birthday party.

The Audi A5 driven by Chudasama with one other occupant was travelling eastwards when it mounted the pavement at an estimated 71mph and hit the boys.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended the scene and despite their efforts, all three boys tragically died at the scene.

Both the occupants of the car fled on foot following the collision before members of the public detained Chudasama. He was arrested at the scene and charged on January 28.

Detective superintendent Andy Cox said: “The thoughts of the Metropolitan Police are with the families and friends of George Wilkinson, Josh McGuiness and Harry Rice at this unimaginably difficult time.

“Jaynesh Chudasama took the decision that evening to drive at excess speed while under the influence of alcohol – a decision that resulted in the death of three young men.

“Following a thorough investigation by officers from the Roads and Transport Policing Command, Chudasama has been jailed for his actions.

“While this will be of little comfort to the families of George, Josh and Harry, I hope this acts as a stark reminder to others of the devastating consequences that dangerous driving can have.”