Driver admits causing boys’ deaths while over the limit

A drink driver who was more than two-and-a-half times over the legal limit has admitted to killing a promising young Basingstoke Town footballer and two other teenagers in west London.

Jaynesh Chudasama, 28, had been drinking before losing control of his vehicle and ploughing into the boys while trying to overtake another vehicle, prosecutors told the Old Bailey.

Chudasama, from Hayes, admitted three counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

Popular Basingstoke Academy player Harry Rice, 17, pictured, was one of three teenagers killed when the car mounted the pavement in Shepiston Lane, Hayes, on January 26.

George Wilkinson and Josh McGuinness, both 16, were also killed as the boys were walking towards the Goals five-a-side football centre in Hayes.

Prosecutor Crispin Aylett QC said: “In the course of over-taking another vehicle, the defendant… lost control of his car. The vehicle struck and fatally injured three boys who were walking along the pavement.”

A spokesperson for the club said Harry was known as a “polite, kind and happy student” and would be “sorely missed by everyone at Basingstoke Town FC and SCL”.

Chudasama will be sentenced on March 9.