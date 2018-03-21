Driver stopped car to flash at young girl by roadside

A drive-by flasher in Basingstoke exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl.

The young girl was walking in Wykeham Drive, near its junction with Beckett Close, when a white VW Polo pulled up to her.

The driver exposed himself to her before driving off.

The incident took place sometime between 3.50pm and 4.20pm on Wednesday last week.

Police have released a CCTV image of a vehicle as part of an investigation into a report of indecent exposure.

The driver is described as white, in his early 20s and of fair complexion with short, wavy blonde hair.

He was wearing a black t-shirt at the time of the incident.

PC Kerry Lawrence said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or who remembers seeing the vehicle. We know there were a number of cars and vans in the area at the time, including an unmarked Renault van.

“Drivers of these vehicles may be able to help us with identifying the vehicle in the CCTV image, or they may have dashcam footage which may be of use.”

Call police on 101 quoting reference 44180096975, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 if you have any information.