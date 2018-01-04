Drivers killed in crash remembered as great characters

A rally driver and co-driver were killed in a crash that took place at the Loco 2 Stages Rally at Bramley camp near Basingstoke on Friday.

Driver Shawn Rayner, 52, of Eton Wick Road, Windsor, and navigator Steve Dear, 64, of School Green, Reading, were both members of the semi-professional Hehku Rally Sport team alongside Steve’s son Declan Dear.

Steve’s family said: “Steve Dear was a truly wonderful gentleman who won the hearts of all that came into contact with him.

“The world has lost an inspirational father, loving partner and respected friend, brother and son.”

Shawn’s family and friends said: “Shawn Rayner was a lovable giant that could put a smile on anyone’s face.

“The world has lost two of its great characters and most incredible human beings.

“Thank you for the skids, the smiles, the rides and the memories. Keep smiling up there big man. Dad will call the notes for you, you just keep it pinned.”

Event organisers Sutton & Cheam Motor Club said they were “deeply saddened by the incident”.

The Motor Sports Association said: “As with all serious incidents in or around UK motor sport, the MSA is now working with the event-organising club and the police to establish precisely what happened on this occasion.

“The MSA sends its sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased crew.”