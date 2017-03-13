Latest
Drivers still being caught using their phones

About the author

Christian Wilson

Reporter for the Basingstoke Observer covering Basingstoke, Tadley, Hook, Whitchurch, North Waltham, Odiham, Bramley and surrounding areas. Call me on 01235 516932 or e-mail at christian@taylornewspapers.co.uk

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Read Articles

Recent Tweets

NEWS: Almost 200 motorists were stopped in Hampshire last week for driving while on their phones: https://t.co/SeziRKtlsO
21 hours ago
NEWS: Visitors to #Basingstoke Hospital have raised nearly £4,000 for the poppy appeal: https://t.co/v5WK5km82t https://t.co/n2ROQaSCRa
22 hours ago
NEWS: Royal unveiling for memorial created by #Basingstoke stonemasons to those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan:… https://t.co/NWmb0gBww1
22 hours ago
RT @journalism_news: HTFP Jobs: @BasingstokeNews is looking for a Reporter, based Didcot https://t.co/f1ZuWoSfib
22 hours ago
Follow us on Twitter @basingstokenews

Facebook

Copyright © 2017 Taylor Newspapers Ltd, Unit 4a Hawksworth, Southmead Industrial Estate, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 7HR