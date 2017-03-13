Drivers still being caught using their phones

More than 180 motorists were stopped for driving while on their phone during a week-long crackdown by Hampshire Constabulary.

In total, 186 drivers were stopped across the county last week, while a further nine were reported for not being in proper control of their vehicle.

It comes as tougher regulations were introduced at the start of the month for drivers caught on their phone behind the wheel, meaning they now get six penalty points and a £200 fine.

Road safety sergeant Rob Heard said: “Although we have seen a small decrease in the number of people using their mobile phones whilst driving, it is still disappointing and shocking that people will take that risk.

“That moment’s inattention has proven to be the cause for many collisions, some with fatal consequences.

“We all need to take the responsibility to remove the temptation of looking at your phone whilst driving.”

Of those stopped, 78 per cent were men, and 70 per cent were aged 25 and over.

A previous crackdown staged in January saw 220 people stopped, meaning the latest campaign saw a decrease in those using their phones while driving of about 15 per cent.