Drones worth £20,000 stolen on two nights

Thieves made off with £20,000 worth of drones after breaking into a Build Your Own Drone store.

Police are appealing for information following two incidents at the business in Bramley on November 12 and 16.

The latest incident happened just after 10.10pm at an industrial unit in Campbell Court.

The offenders forced entry via the main door of the company’s unit, called Build Your Own Drone.

Once inside, they stole a number of drones.

In an incident just four days earlier, offenders forced entry to the same unit at around 9.20pm and made off with a number of drones.

The combined estimated value of property stolen is in excess of £20,000.

A witness saw an Audi and a 4×4 Mitsubishi travelling in convoy in the direction of Bramley train station shortly after the latest incident.

A second witness also said they saw a larger saloon type white Audi, with four men inside, outside the unit. One of the men was described as black, tall and wearing a silver hoody.

Police staff investigator, Karen Slade, said: “The items stolen are worth a lot of money and extremely popular, especially with Christmas around the corner. It is likely they’ll be offered for sale; if you are offered any items for sale that you think could be stolen, please contact us.”

If you can help, call 101.