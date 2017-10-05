E-fit released as police hunt for burglary suspect

Police have released an e-fit of a man they are looking for in relation to a burglary in Basingstoke on Saturday, September 23.

A man broke into a house in Bounty Road at around 1.30am via an upstairs window, before being disturbed by the home owner, a 68-year-old man.

He then pushed the home owner out of the way before leaving through the front door.

The man is described as olive-skinned, between 25 and 35 years old and of athletic build. He had short black hair with stubble on his face and wore smart casual clothes including a tight-fitting dark t-shirt.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.