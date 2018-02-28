Early strike helps to maintain good home form for Dragons

A first Basingstoke Town goal for Guri Demuria was enough for the Dragons to continue their fine home form with a 1-0 win over Hitchin Town.
The centre back’s volleyed goal with the outside of his foot on four minutes maintained Town’s remarkable form at the Camrose.
The mid-table side have now won 11, drawn two and lost two of their 15 games in their own back yard this season.
Town were out of the blocks quickly, took the lead and made much of the early running.
A Jack McKnight header forced the visiting keeper Michael Johnson into a save and striker Sam Argent had a penalty appeal turned away.
Ben Wright, who scored from a set piece last time out, had another go from just outside the area on 26 minutes, managing to get the ball over the wall and forcing Johnson into an excellent save.
There were few clear-cut chances after that and confidence-stricken Hitchin, who are now only a place and a point above ‘Stoke in the table, improved in the second period.
Colm McAdden in the Town goal had to be alert to produce a fine save from Hitchin’s Robbie Burns as the clock ticked beyond the hour mark.
The Canaries dominated the latter stages of the game as Basingstoke were content to sit back and protect their lead, rarely venturing forward.
Hitchin were clearly low on confidence and lacked penetration as a result.
Substitute Trey Charles had a close range shot smothered by McAdden and Dan Webb fired over the bar for the away side – but the equaliser proved elusive and they were made to pay for the early goal.
Town remain just in the bottom half of the Evo-Stik Southern Premier division in 13th place.
They face their longest trip of the season to second-placed King’s Lynn on Saturday before a run of four home games in a hectic March.