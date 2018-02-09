Eco church for all generations

A church in Hartley Wintney has won an award for being environmentally friendly.

Young churchgoers at St John’s were presented with the Eco Church award, recognising the community’s work for the church’s ‘environmental credentials’.

The Venerable Richard Brand of Winchester Diocese said: “The church is committed to constantly improving our care for creation and I’m delighted to share in celebrating with St John’s their wonderful achievement of a bronze Eco Church award. I hope what they have accomplished will encourage others in their community and many other churches.”

St John’s holds an earth-focused service most years, and its new church centre, complete with cycle racks, is grade A energy efficient, uses green electricity and gas and has an ethical food policy.

The award plaque, made from recycled pews, was awarded to two children to symbolise caring for the earth is a way of giving to future generations.