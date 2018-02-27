Ed’s out to spoil us with his show

Comparing Brexit to not touching an electric fence may not seem immediately obvious but wait until you hear Ed Byrne’s thoughts on the two.

The comedian will be sharing his views on all this and more when he comes to The Anvil next week.

He will be continuings the second leg of his biggest ever tour to date with his sell-out Edinburgh Fringe show Spoiler Alert.

Ed explores the thin line between righteous complaining and brat-like whining and asks, ‘are we right to be fed up, or are we spoiled?’ Byrne takes this question, turns it upside down and shakes it until the funny falls out.

Recognised as one of the finest observational comics in the industry, Ed’s television credits are countless and include Mock The Week, Have I Got News For You, The Graham Norton Show, Live At The Apollo, The One Show, Comic Relief Bake Off 2015, The World’s Most Dangerous Roads and, most recently, he and Dara O’Briain filmed the follow up to their Big Adventure show for BBC2 entitled Dara and Ed’s Road to Mandalay.

As well as stories about his two young sons, Ed weaves in routines about running out of petrol in the most awkward place imaginable, helping rescue an injured man in the Cairngorms, and the nation-dividing campaign result of the EU referendum… His way of tackling Brexit is to draw an analogy with the time his son was determined to touch an electric fence with his dad trying to warn him of the dangers.

The Sunday Times described his act as “a masterful display of the comics art…This is a seamless and perfectly timed show that could stand proudly next to any Izzard, Bailey, Carr or Skinner stadium-filler”.

Tickets for the show on March 10 at 8pm are priced at £26.

For more information on the show or to book tickets, call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244, or visit the website anvilarts.org.uk.