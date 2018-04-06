Efit released after rape claim

Detectives have released an efit image following the rape of a 15-year-old girl in Basingstoke.

The teenage victim said she was walking alone towards the footbridge over Ringway North when a man on a mountain bike whom she did not know grabbed her and then raped her.

The girl then made her way home.

The incident is reported to have taken place at around 8.30pm on Monday January 22 near a footpath that leads from Strafield Road in Oakridge to the footbridge.

The man has been described as white, of large build, aged between 30 and 40 years old, with a full short beard that was styled.

He was wearing a dark green woolly hat, a blue rain jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and work boots, and spoke with an Eastern European accent.

Detective Inspector Penny Murray said: “We have been following a number of lines of enquiry since the investigation began, and we would still like to hear from anyone who thinks they may have information about what happened.”

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information can call 101 quoting reference 44180028837.