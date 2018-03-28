Eggstraordinary fundraising effort

Generous Basingstoke folk have donated hundreds of chocolate eggs to charity in time for Easter.

Collections were arranged by Access Self Storage Basingstoke who raised a bounty of eggs for its chosen charity of the year Northampton Medical Fund for advanced medical equipment for Basingstoke Hospital.

Molly Hawkins from the fund is pictured collecting around 300 eggs from Mike Blaszkowicz from Access Self Storage.

Access Self Storage manger Mike said: “Even in the snow, people managed to get eggs to us and together we have smashed last year’s incredible collection.

“It is truly amazing to see such a kind community rally to support this charity Easter appeal.”

Molly Hawkins from the Northampton Medical fund said: “We’re totally blown away by the incredible number of donations.

“We are thrilled that the eggs will be raffled off to raise money for our fund, which will then be used to buy life-saving equipment for Northampton Hospital.”

Access Self Storage Basingstoke is currently in top place in this year’s Charity Easter Egg appeal.

Shoppers could donate an egg from their trolley at Sainsbury’s and Tesco, pictured, based in Festival Place, cracking a six-year record by collecting a smashing 315 eggs that will be delivered in time for Easter.