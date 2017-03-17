Eight arrested after police carry out warrants in Basingstoke

Eight people have been arrested after warrants were carried out at five addresses in Basingstoke earlier this week as part of an operation to disrupt the supply of class A drugs.

Police executed the warrants in Brighton Hill, Kings Furlong, Rooksdown and Winklebury last Tuesday, in which three vehicles, a shotgun, cash and drugs were seized.

Five men and three women from Basingstoke and London were arrested on suspicion of charges relating to the possession and supply of drugs.

Sergeant Carl Holmes said: “The message is clear, we will work tirelessly to identify and dismantle drugs networks.

“Class A drugs can do tremendous harm to the people whose lives are blighted by addiction.

“We will not tolerate drug dealing in Basingstoke and will do all we can to disrupt it.”

A 29-year-old man from Basingstoke was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and class A drugs.

A 21-year-old woman and 23-year-old man from Basingstoke and a 23-year-old man from London were arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

A 20-year-old woman from London and a 49-year-old woman from Basingstoke were arrested on suspicion of being involved in the supply of class A drugs, as was a 20-year-old man from London who was also arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property.

The final man arrested, a 21-year-old from Basingstoke, has been charged with driving whilst disqualified, possession of a class B drug and driving without insurance. He is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on March 28.