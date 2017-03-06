Elaine up for top nurse award

Getting ready to go into surgery can be one be one of the most daunting prospects for anyone – be it their first time or their tenth.

But dedicated healthcare assistant Elaine Cooney has made it her mission to ensure that no patient at Basingstoke hospital that comes across her path has to face it alone.

She regularly gives up her own time to introduce patients to the intensive care unit before their operation takes place, while even helping to redecorate the relatives’ room in the unit.

But with Basingstoke hospital one of just two centres in the country to carry out surgery on a rare form of cancer known as pseudomyxoma peritonei, Elaine feels it’s her duty to do all she can to ensure patients know what to expect.

She said: “Helping to prepare pseudomyxoma patients for their time on the intensive care unit ahead of their operations is something that is really important to me.

“It’s a big, long operation and the thought of going into intensive care can be frightening.

“By showing them around, hopefully I can take that daunting element away, which maybe even helps to avoid things like delirium.”

Elaine has also carried out an audit on the positive effect that the visits have on patients and relatives and was invited to showcase her findings at the International Congress on Peritoneal Surface Malignances in Washington DC.

And the 56-year-old’s willingness to go the extra mile has not gone unnoticed by those around her, with the Royal College of Nursing (RCNi) shortlisting her for a national award.

Elaine is one of just five people from across the country to be named as a finalist for the Healthcare Assistant Award at the RCNi 2017 Nurse Awards.

And ahead of the prestigious ceremony at the Westminster Park Plaza, in London, on May 5, she expressed her surprise at being selected.

She said: “I can’t really believe it and I’m looking forward to the ceremony so much.

“If I was to win, it would be brilliant, both for me personally and for the trust.”