Elderly couple conned out of £9,500 by scammers posing as police

An elderly couple from the Odiham area have been scammed out of £9,500 by fraudsters claiming to be police officers.

The 69 year-old woman and 79 year-old man were conned over the phone into giving the money by scammers who were posing as Metropolitan Police officers.

It happened on May 5. The couple were told a bank fraud was being investigated and a courier would be turning up at their house to collect cash in connection with this.

A man arrived at around 4pm the same afternoon and collected the £9,500 from the couple.

He is described as black, in his mid 20s, around 5ft 11ins tall and of slim build.

The man also had short black hair and was wearing a block long sleeved top and dark trousers.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference number 44170168125 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.