Elderly man attacked by dog while riding mobility scooter in South Ham

An elderly man had to be taken to hospital after being attacked by a dog while he was on his mobility scooter in South Ham.

The 77-year-old was riding along Western Way sometime between 7.30am and 8.05am on Friday when he stopped by a woman and her dog, thought to be a German Shepherd, which was on a lead.

After this, the dog then bit the man which caused a significant wound to his right arm.

The woman, who is said to be in her 50s with shoulder-length blonde hair, said she was going to get help for the pensioner, but never returned to the scene before he was taken for treatment at Basingstoke Hospital.

The woman was also wearing a coat and trousers.

“We would like to find out more about what happened and would like anyone who witnesses this incident to get in touch,” said PC Emily Dixon.

“There are some roadworks along this road, and motorists may have seen something while being held at the temporary traffic lights.

“We are also urging the dog owner to contact us directly.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 44170217818.