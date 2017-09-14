Elderly man targeted in Basingstoke distraction theft

An elderly man had his bank card stolen from his wallet in a distraction theft in Worting Road, Basingstoke, last Thursday.

It happened between 1pm and 1.30pm.

One man distracted the victim while another man reached into his coat and took a bank card from his wallet.

The first man is described as white, in his early 40s, with a stocky build and dark hair, and was wearing dark coloured trousers with a rain coat and a white t-shirt underneath.

The other man was short and thin.

Call 101 with information.