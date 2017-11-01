Elderly people warned to be wary of fake calls from police

Calls from fake police officers who target elderly people are on the rise.

Hampshire police are urging members of the public to warn their elderly relatives of the issue before they part with substantial amounts of money.

In the last week officers said they have had reports that three people in their 80s from nearby villages who have given a total of £25,000 to fraudsters.

They all received a telephone call from someone pretending to be from the police.

The fake officer said they were investigating fraudulent transactions in the victim’s bank account.

The victims were asked to withdraw cash from their bank. They were then advised that some of the money was counterfeit and a courier was sent to collect it.

In a statement, police said: “We are concerned there may be other victims, who are unaware they have been the victim of a fraud.

“We would never request anyone to withdraw or hand over money. If anyone receives such a call, they should contact us on 101 from a different telephone.”

Officers advised that this type of fraud starts with a telephone call from someone pretending to be from the police or a bank.

The fraudster will claim there is an issue with a bank card or account and get people to reveal personal information, including their PIN number.

Once they have that information, a courier will be sent to collect the card, which they can then use to withdraw money from the person’s account.

There are many other variations on this including being told of an outstanding tax bill or loan the person needs to pay off to avoid being arrested.