Elderly targeted in phone scam

Two separate incidents of fraudsters calling elderly residents pretending to be Hampshire police officers took place last week.

In both cases the elderly women targeted were persuaded to take taxis to the bank to withdraw cash by men claiming to be police officers investigating fraud allegations.

They were then told that the fake officers would come to collect the cash from their homes, somewhere in the Bordon area, so as to check whether the money was counterfeit.

The first incident took place between 4.15pm and 4.45pm last Monday, where the 84-year-old victim was persuaded to withdraw £5,000, while an 85-year-old was then contacted on Thursday between 2pm and 4pm.

Thankfully both victims mentioned the calls to taxi drivers during their journey to the bank and the incidents were reported to the police before either of the women parted with any money.

Detective Constable Jo Martindale, from Basingstoke CID, said: “We are urging members of the public to be vigilant regarding these scam calls.

“The police will never ask for your bank or card detail, and they will never ask you to withdraw money from your account.

“Thankfully these two incidents were reported to police by taxi drivers.

“Without this intervention the victims could have parted with large sums of money.

“The offenders appear to be targeting elderly people, so I ask members of the public to keep an eye out for elderly relatives and neighbours.”