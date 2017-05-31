Elections 2017: Basingstoke candidates have their say

On June 8 the country will go to the polls in the general election.

In the Basingstoke constituency, voters have six candidates to choose from.

Conservative Maria Miller has held onto the seat since 2005, and was re-elected in 2015 with 25,769 votes. She is defending a majority of 11,063.

Click the links to see the responses from the candidates for the North East Hampshire and North West Hampshire constituencies.

Terry Bridgeman, Labour

I will stand up for the people of Basingstoke and fight to keep quality jobs, shops and businesses in the town.

Our local doctors’ surgeries are feeling the strain, as are some of our local schools.

I want to secure better funding for our local schools, surgeries and the hospital.

I want a properly funded NHS that doesn’t have four million people on waiting lists.

I want to reverse the cuts to our police.

I want a better service for our commuters standing on crowded trains into London.

I will live in Basingstoke and commute to London.

Maria Miller, Conservative

I will be the strong voice Basingstoke needs in parliament.

Basingstoke is now seeing massive investment: £35m cutting road congestion, a record number of new school places, new fire station, new police station and Business Enterprise Zone to attract even more jobs – all possible because of a strong economy and strong Conservative Government.

The British people took a democratic decision to leave the EU. I respect that and now want the best deal for Britain.

Voting Theresa May on June 8 will strengthen her negotiating position and deliver a better deal for Britain.

Scott Neville, Libertarian Party

I have key pledges for Basingstoke which I believe I can deliver on.

I intend to keep taxation as low as possible and increase the tax-free personal allowance.

I will commit to not supporting any rises in income tax or VAT.

I wish to support local businesses by reducing regulation that disproportionately hits smaller companies, particularly with the tendering system.

The state needs to be better at what it does, and this can be achieved by it doing less, allowing more to focus on what remains.

I will work to end public funding of HS2 and other vanity projects.

John Shaw, Liberal Democrat

As a former local borough and county councillor, I have a long record of campaigning for local people.

My priorities for Basingstoke include joining up our local hospitals and social care services to stop 10,000 bed days being lost because of insufficient facilities into which patients can be discharged.

I will fight funding cuts to local schools, which are set to lose £6.4m by 2019 under current government policy.

I want to see more homes being built so that everyone who wants to live in the area can afford to do so.

And I want to give you a say on the final terms of any Brexit deal.

Alan Stone, UKIP

I am proud to have worked with UKIP and VoteLeave to secure the referendum result Great Britain deserved.

Now we must all pull together, ensuring a decent future for the citizens of our country.

This must include all EU citizens who have made our country their home.

I will continue to expose the corrupt practice of allowing political donors to take prime Government development contracts, like the leisure park redevelopment.

I will insist on building council controlled social housing, and we must develop a low tax, small government approach for business to thrive.

Richard Winter, Green

I was born in Basingstoke and have lived here most of my life.

It is a great town, but I can clearly see the effects of the current government’s cuts.

Our schools need to see funds increased, not reduced; our hospitals need to be publicly funded, not making profits for big business.

We need homes for all, that are fit to raise families in; we need investment in renewable energy sources to protect us from climate change and provide skilled jobs.

If elected, I will work for Basingstoke, with the Green Party, to bring the big, bold ideas needed to build a confident and caring Basingstoke.