Elections 2017: North West Hampshire candidates have their say

On June 8 the country will go to the polls in the general election. In the North West Hampshire constituency voters have five candidates to choose from.

Conservative Kit Malthouse has held the seat since the 2015 election, elected with 32,052 votes and is defending a huge majority of 23,943.

The Observer has been asking each of the candidates what they would bring to the constituency, should they be elected.

Next week, it will be turn of the candidates for the Basingstoke constituency. The responses from the candidates for North East Hampshire can be found here.

Roger Clark, UKIP

This once-in-a-lifetime chance to liberate Britain from EU domination was due solely to the influence of UKIP, and would not have happened without its presence.

Though UKIP only got one seat at the last general election, one in eight voters voted for UKIP nationwide, 3.88 million votes, thus frightening the Conservative government into holding a referendum.

The Conservatives will only fulfill their commitment to get us completely out of the EU if they fear facing UKIP at the ballot box.

UKIP has fought for this opportunity to regain our freedom for 24 years. Now that it is so near, do not throw it away, vote UKIP in North West Hampshire and keep us in the picture.

Andy Fitchet, Labour

This is my home and I have a plan to bring life back into our area and to make our community the best place to grow up, live, work and retire in.

My plan is a simple one, but one I think will deliver results and see the changes we need to bring life back into our towns and villages.

If elected I will:

• Continue to live here, be visible and be accountable

• Actively approach and encourage businesses and shops to invest in our community

• Ensure that our Hospitals and GPs are open and fully supported

• Stand up for residents, not stand by

• Actively support and promote our local Charites and community groups being visible at events

• Work tirelessly to support the most vulnerable in our community

Dan Hill, Green

We need a government that gets these essentials right: Can everyone feed themselves? Does everyone have a secure home? What about affording to keep warm through the winter? Can we get to where we need to go cheaply?

I would have the government implement the Real Living Wage, bring about secure long term tenancies, insulate and improve the energy efficiency of our housing stock, and prioritise transport spending on paths, cycle networks and public transport.

We would all prosper with policies and actions that remove these stresses and anxieties from our everyday lives.

Alex Payton, Liberal Democrat

Alex Payton is 43 and has lived in Greenham since 2004. A graduate of Oxford University, he is a barrister specialising in contracts, duty of care, housing and land. He has been town councillor and mayor of Thatcham, and was Lib Dem parliamentary candidate for NW Hampshire in 2015 also. In his spare time he plays cricket.

Alex believes the majority of voters did not vote for a hard Brexit and that the government should seek a relationship with Europe which represents all interests not just the leavers.

Alex has a record of campaigning and achieving for the community. He has no outside directorships and would devote all his time to being a local MP for local people, the voice of NW Hampshire in parliament, not of parliament in NW Hampshire.

Kit Malthouse, Conservative

Kit Malthouse did not respond to the Observer despite repeated requests.