Elkie’s still going strong with 21st album

One of the most successful and popular singers the UK has ever produced is returning to The Anvil.

Now in the fifth decade of her career, Elkie Brooks is still proving to be one of the most powerful and versatile vocal talents of her generation.

Rising to fame in 1964 at just 15 years old with her cover of Etta James’ Something’s Got a Hold on Me, Elkie has since gone on to have quite the career including being nominated twice for Brit Awards, selling millions of albums, and hit singles such as Pearl’s a Singer, No More the Fool and Sunshine After the Rain in the UK top-10 charts.

In her career, Elkie has dazzled audiences and critics alike with her tremendous vocal talent. She has toured the world and worked alongside other great artists such as The Beatles and The Animals.

Known for her powerful voice, the British Queen of Blues is set to kick off the release of her 21st studio album with her newest tour.

Having released more albums that have reached the top-75 of the UK album charts than any other British artist, you can bet that her new album is going to be something truly spectacular.

Elkie will be performing some of her best-known blues and jazz hits on this tour. With such a powerful voice she always guarantees a stunning performance. After all, whatever she does, she does it best live.

The show at The Anvil on Friday, June 16 promises to be a another fantastic performance from Elkie. Don’t miss the chance to see a great artist in action.

Full price tickets are £29.50 and this includes £2 booking fee. Call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244 or visit anvilarts.org.uk to book your place.