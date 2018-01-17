Emily nets top scorer accolade

A former Basingstoke Junior Bison finished top scorer for Great Britain at last week’s Under 18 Women’s World Championship in Poland.

Forward Emily Harris, 15, from Odiham, scored twice and recorded two assists in Britain’s five games at the international ice hockey championship, earning ‘player of the game’ in a 4-1 defeat to China.

The six-team tournament in Katowice came to a close on Friday with Britain losing 2-0 to the host nation to end the U18 World Championship Division 1 Group B in fifth place.

Britain lost their opening fixture as Denmark ran riot over the young side winning 6-1, with Harris scoring GB’s only goal in the third period.

Top seeds France put two past Britain without reply in the second game of the tournament before Harris contributed a goal and two assists in a 5-1 win over Australia.

The loss to China meant GB needed a regulation-time victory over Poland for any chance of a bronze medal finish, but it was not to be.

Great Britain women’s head coach Cheryl Smith said: “Emily is a fantastic player with an abundance of skill.

“What is great about her is that she is very eager to learn. She listens and takes everything on board. The future is very promising for her.”

The teenager also joined the U18 squad for the event in Poland last year where the then 14-year-old was voted ‘Great Britain Player of the Tournament’ by the GB Supporters Club.

Emily’s mum Michele Gulrajani said she was “very proud” of her daughter who “worked incredibly hard” in Poland.

Michele said: “Emily started figure skating at seven years old but as soon as she saw the beginners ice hockey in Basingstoke at the other end of the ice, she decided that was much more for her.

At the age of 10 she started playing for U16 girls’ team Bracknell Ice Bees, alongside playing for Bison.

She stopped playing for Bison at the end of last season to concentrate on playing field hockey for England.

– Owen Hughes