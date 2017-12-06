Latest
Engaging children in the history of the First World War

About the author

Eva Astreinidou

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Read Articles

Recent Tweets

Enter for your chance to win tickets to the awe-inspiring Cirque du Soleil: OVO: https://t.co/nlD2E0ItaW
14 hours ago
More than 100 schoolchildren from Hampshire took part in a special event to help remember and commemorate the cente… https://t.co/m8hYJ8FxSB
15 hours ago
Basingstoke has to undergo a technological revamp to give its residents a better quality of life: https://t.co/Pf6x8lt5UT
18 hours ago
The new year will bring the chance for the public to have its say on plans to build up to 3,520 homes at Manydown: https://t.co/w4uPnHoGGZ
20 hours ago
Follow us on Twitter @basingstokenews

Facebook

Copyright © 2017 Taylor Newspapers Ltd, Unit 4a Hawksworth, Southmead Industrial Estate, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 7HR