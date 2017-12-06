Engaging children in the history of the First World War

More than 100 schoolchildren from Hampshire took part in a special event to help remember and commemorate the centenary of the First World War.

RAF Odiham hosted an event last week for Never Such Innocence, a national charity aimed at engaging children between nine and 16 in the history behind the war.

The event was part of a countrywide roadshow organised by the charity, which has also launched a competition inviting children to submit poetry, art and songs inspired by the events of the Great War.

Lady Lucy French, great-granddaughter of Field Marshal Sir John French and the charity’s founder said: “We are overwhelmed with the engagement we have seen from schools across the country and touched by the deep and emotionally sensitive responses of the young people involved. We are looking forward to seeing the creative work of the children at RAF Odiham and to inspire more children in the south to take part in the commemorations of 2018 than ever before.”

Attending the event were children from Robert May’s School, Bohunt School, Eggar’s School, Cove Junior School and South Farnham School.

Group Captain Lee Turner was one of the key speakers at the event.

He said: “The hosting of such an event, during the Station’s own 80th anniversary and ahead of the 100th anniversary of the Royal Air Force itself, serves as a reminder of the enormous debt of gratitude we owe to the generations of servicemen and women.”