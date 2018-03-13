Enjoy a classic girls night out

Australian born author, screenwriter, journalist, party girl and all-round bonne vivant, Kathy Lette comes to The Haymarket as part of her debut live show Girls Night Out.

Best known for her many novels including How To Kill Your Husband: And Other Handy Household Hints, Foetal Attraction and Nip‘n’Tuck, Kathy has decided it’s time to take centre stage to share intimate details of her varied and multi coloured personal, social and professional life.

“Women are each other’s human wonder bras – uplifting, supportive and making each other look bigger and better,” says Kathy.

The show takes the audience from puberty blues to menopause blues, with tales of love, lust, men, marriage, pregnancy, childbirth, sexist bosses, teenage-daughter-wrangling, ageing and much more.

Kathy Lette first achieved success as a teenager with the novel Puberty Blues, which was made into a major film and a TV mini-series. After several years as a newspaper columnist and TV sitcom writer in America and Australia, she’s written 12 international bestsellers in her characteristic witty voice, including Mad Cows (which was made into a film staring Joanna Lumley and Anna Friel), The Boy Who Fell to Earth, Courting Trouble, and Best Laid Plans – soon to be an eight-hour TV series.

Kathy appears regularly as a commentator on the BBC and Sky News. She is also an ambassador for Plan International, Ambitious about Autism and the National Autistic Society. She lives in London and can often be found at The Savoy (where she was writer in residence) drinking a cocktail named after her.

Kathy will come to The Haymarket on Wednesday 21 March at 7.30pm. Tickets to see her in action are £18. The show is deemed suitable for ages 16 and over.

To find out more or for tickets, call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244, or visit the website anvilarts.org.uk.