Enjoy The Bare Necessities

Baloo, Mowgli, Bagheera and the whole gang will be at The Haymarket on Saturday, February 11 as The Jungle Book arrives in Basingstoke.

Mowgli lives in a jungle where he befriends a number of animals including Baloo the Bear, Bagheera the Panther and Kaa the Python.

The three creatures teach the youngster how to survive in the wild and that he should be careful when facing some of the jungle’s predators – monkeys, cobras and tigers.

But Miranda Heath, who plays Mother Wolf, Bagheera the Panther and Otherone in the Oddsocks Productions show, doesn’t want to give too much away.

“My favourite scene is a secret,” she coyly told the Observer.

“After that I’d say the scene with the Banderlog Monkeys and Horis… it’s so very silly.

“So the show is suitable for anyone aged five to 105, but I don’t want to give it away.”

The original version of The Jungle Book was written by author and journalist Rudyard Kipling in 1894, with the book containing a number of stories focusing on Mowgli’s moral teachings when living in the jungle.

The popularity of the book spread in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, with the stories eventually being adapted for the stage and big screen.

The most famous adaption of the book was the 1967 Walt Disney Animation Studios film version, which included many memorable songs such as The Bare Necessities.

A live action Walt Disney Pictures version was released last year starring Ben Kingsley, Idris Elba and Bill Murray.

But Miranda insists this is not a version inspired by the Disney adaptations, and said: “The audience can expect the original Kipling story as opposed to Disney’s version with huge laughs, a little audience participation, music and songs (some known, some unknown) and some wonderful surprises along the way.

“And the best thing about performing to an audience is that you get to take them on a journey, and the journey’s different each time.

“You tell them a story, let them forget about work, bills or current affairs and just share with them our production and hopefully they’ll have a few chuckles along the way.”

The show will start at 2.30pm and tickets cost £12.