Enjoy world-class performance

Be transported to Italy and then enjoy a world premiere when the Philharmonia Orchestra perform at The Anvil on Saturday.

The concert begins with Elgar’s In the South (Alassio), a vivid evocation of an Italian holiday followed by the clarinet concerto by British composer Joseph Phibbs.

Phibbs was described recently by BBC Music Magazine as ‘one of the most successful composers of his generation’ and whose works have been premiered by some of the world’s leading conductors. Phibbs’ piece Rivers to the Sea was a great success when commissioned for The Anvil’s 18th birthday.

After the interval will be Elgar’s first symphony in which he followed the great symphonic tradition while managing to retain his own musical language. The steady march with which the piece opens reappears at crucial moments before being transformed into a triumphant conclusion, while the slow movement contains some of his most beautiful music.

The concert is conducted by Edward Gardner who sang as a chorister at Gloucester Cathedral, played piano, clarinet and organ. He attended the King’s School, Gloucester and Eton College, later studying at the University of Cambridge. He continued as a music student, and was a choral scholar in King’s College Choir.

The soloist is Mark van de Wiel, the Principal Clarinet with the Philharmonia. The well-known soloist performs at major venues throughout the world.

Tickets for the Philharmonia Orchestra are priced from £14 to £40; under 16s and full-time students cost £10, which includes a £2 booking fee.

For more information or tickets, call the box office on 01256 844244, or visit the website anvilarts.org.uk.