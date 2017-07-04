Enterprise zone launch ‘signals exciting new era’

THE launch of a new enterprise zone in Basingstoke, creating jobs and bringing investment, has been hailed as a ‘big win for the borough’.

Basing View is set to be officially launched as an enterprise zone tomorrow where eligible businesses will be able to take advantage of discounted business rates and benefit from ground-breaking 5G technology.

The AA is set to be the first to profit as it is to move its headquarters from Farnum House to a state-of-the-art, multi-million pound office building that will be completed in 2018.

Enterprise Zone status will give the AA – and all new businesses that expand within or locate to Basing View – business rates relief up to £275,000 over a five year period.

Cllr John Izett, Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council’s cabinet member for property and development, said the official launch of the zone will mark the start of an exciting new era for Basingstoke.

He said: “Securing enterprise zone status at Basing View is a big win for the borough and for those growing companies and new ones who will benefit financially from potential business rates’ savings over five years.

“Working with the Enterprise M3 LEP and two other enterprise zone partners, we will be able to share in the growth in business rates for the next 25 years, guaranteed by Government.

“It is estimated that we will be able to share in funding of over £229 million over that 25 year period.”

This would lead to further regeneration and jobs at Basing View along with additional investment in the borough, giving “a very positive outlook for the future,” added Cllr Izett.

A partnership known as EZ3, will see Basing View link up with two other enterprise zones: Longcross Park near Chertsey and White and Bordon’s Louisburg Barracks.

EZ3 businesses will also be able to benefit from what is described as one of the most well connected enterprise zones in the UK, with links to Heathrow, Gatwick and Southampton Port and Airport.

Basing View is undergoing a £200 million regeneration by the borough council that has seen a combined Waitrose and John Lewis at Home store open along with a Network Rail regional campus and training hub.

Further plans also include a ‘business class’ Village Hotel at the business district.

It is hoped the enterprise zone will attract 60 new businesses, creating 4,130 new jobs in the town.