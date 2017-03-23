Epic Volvo that’s a dream to drive

If you have ever driven a Volvo you will know only too well the stigma that used to surround the owner of such a vehicle.

And how many people will assume the only reason you bought one was because you were either a painter and decorator, over the age of 65, or you find watching the ‘Time Team’ on TV one of the most exciting events since the birth of the baby Jesus.

Well none of the above is actually true of course and it’s all a bit of a red herring if I’m being honest, because buying a Volvo right now will probably be the best decision you are ever likely to make now or at any time in the future.

Power and Efficiency

The V90 I have on test is powered by a 1969cc diesel engine that has 190hp and 400Nm of torque.

Fuel economy comes in at around 62.8mpg (combined) with CO2 emissions of 119g/km, along with a top speed of around 140mph.

This is a big car though and I felt that the engine needed a bit more power to help give it some sprint appeal.

But if you select the ‘dynamic’ driving mode things start to feel that little bit more exciting and the V90 picks up its pace, but without having a massive effect on fuel economy.

On the Road

I expected nothing but the best and I was not disappointed. The V90 does not roll and scamper around like a scalded cat – it just glides.

It’s actually like driving around on air – it’s that good.

The grip levels are also another part of the V90 that work so well, because Volvo have once again built a car that feels epic on the road and so sure footed that even the most over enthusiastic driver would struggle to get it out of

shape.

The new V90 also delivers cutting-edge Pilot Assist semi-autonomous drive technology, which for me is the most advanced standard safety package on the market today and includes Large Animal Detection and Run-off Road Mitigation – which is yet another feature keeping you safe.

Safety and Technology

Some of the standard equipment in the V90 includes; Sensus Navigation, voice-control system, City Safety including pedestrian, cyclist and front collision warning with fully automatic emergency braking.

Plus, there’s Pilot Assist and adaptive cruise control, run-off road protection – it automatically tightens the front seatbelts should the car inadvertently leave the road – LED headlights with active high beam, two-zone climate control with ‘Cleanzone’ air-quality system, eight-inch active TFT crystal driver’s information display, 17-inch alloy wheels (18-inch on D5 PowerPulse versions) and Volvo’s in-car infotainment control system, which is basically a nine-inch touch screen control panel and where the majority of functions are accessed.

To Sum Up

The V90 is simply epic – and why we should all consider owning one.

Price model as tested: £43,075 including options