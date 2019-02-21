This month marks the official opening of the seventh annual ERSA Employability Awards. Entries are now open to individuals and organisations supporting local job seekers to gain, sustain and progress in work.

The ERSA Employability Awards 2019 celebrates best practice across the employment support sector. They are a chance to highlight and champion the day-to-day hard work and dedication of those working to improve the lives of jobseekers, communities and the wider workforce.

ERSA encourage applications from a range of organisations working with disadvantaged jobseekers, including specialist providers, charities, community groups, health services, housing associations, local authorities, training providers and employers.

The deadline for submissions is 15 March. For more information and how to apply, visit www.ersa.org.uk/ersaawards19.

Elizabeth Taylor, ERSA’s Interim Chief Executive, said: “Every year, the ERSA Employability Awards recognise the incredible work of employment support providers and businesses helping people into employment. It’s the perfect opportunity to celebrate their achievements and raise awareness of what they do to transform people’s lives and build more inclusive communities.”

Finalists in each category will be announced at the ERSA AGM in April, with the awards presented at a special ceremony in London in the summer.

Follow @ERSA_news and join the conversation at #ERSAAwards19