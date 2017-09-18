Ethan makes a splash in gruelling charity swim

A keen young swimmer from Basingstoke has braved the elements of the British summer to raise hundreds of pounds for the MS Society.

Seven-year-old Ethan Pitter, from Kempshott, has swum 10 lengths of the outdoor pool in the garden of the family home for 70 consecutive days over the summer, whatever the weather or temperature.

Ethan was spurred on after being moved by stories of people suffering on the news, and wanted to do something to help.

And the Kempshott Junior School pupil has now successfully completed his aquatic challenge, swimming more than 11 miles and raising £795 in the process.

Dad Jamie said: “Ethan loves people and genuinely cares about others less fortunate than himself.

“He has on occasions had to swim in pouring rain and all manner of foul weather conditions, and on more than one occasion the temperature of the unheated pool actually dropped to 12C, shockingly cold.

“A couple of times he had to swim at night in the dark due to other family commitments.

“Throughout these 70 days he never faltered, driven by the desire to genuinely help others.”

Ethan’s sponsors were asked to choose which charity the money should go to, with the MS Society receiving the most votes.

To sponsor Ethan, go to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ethan-saving-the-world.