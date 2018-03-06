Evening of Beethoven masterpieces

One of Germany’s most renowned orchestras, the Stuttgart SWR Symphony Orchestra comes to The Anvil to deliver a programme comprised of some of Beethoven’s finest works.

The programme will begin with pieces from The Creatures of Prometheus; which was the only full length ballet Beethoven wrote. Its pieces are said to be easier and lighter than music purely dedicated for the concert hall.

Following on from that, Swiss pianist Francesco Piemontesi, who has been widely praised for his ‘playful, assertive, intelligent music making, with bone-china clarity’ (The Times), will perform Beethoven’s Third Piano Concerto.

This is among the first of Beethoven’s mature masterworks. The opening movement is full of tension and drama, followed by a slow movement graced with eloquent dialogue between the piano and woodwind instruments, and a vivacious finale.

Concluding the programme will be Eroica symphony, Beethoven’s groundbreaking masterpiece. Its emotional heart is the famous funeral march, and the Symphony ends with a set of variations on a simple tune that overflows with musical imagination.

The show will be conducted by Sir Roger Norrington, who has been fêted for his historically informed performances of Beethoven. He has conducted more than 50 world premieres, and has appeared regularly with the Berlin Philharmonic, the Vienna Philharmonic among other major orchestras worldwide.

Tickets to see the Stuttgart SWR Symphony Orchestra are priced from £14 to £40; under 16s and full-time student tickets are discounted to £10, which includes a £2 booking fee.

The show begins at 7.45pm. For more information or to book, call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244, or visit the website anvilarts.org.uk.

There will be pre-concert talk taking place at The Forge at 6.30pm; interested audiences are advised to call to book this special opportunity.