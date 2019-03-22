Everyday exercise for everyone

Basingstoke Sports Centre’s Junior Bootcamp, run by qualified children’s fitness expert Sarah Leaford, has raised over £400 for Comic Relief with their Star Jump Challenge.

Sarah, who launched this, and other children’s fitness sessions three years ago, is passionate about making healthy choices and exercise fun and a way of life. “I love doing fun challenges like this one for Comic Relief because it helps me to show the children they can achieve anything they put their minds to. Bootcamp isn’t about being the strongest, fittest or most athletic. It’s about being yourself, trying hard and making friends”.

Fran Sedgwick Sargent, whose son Charlie has Down’s syndrome and attends Junior Bootcamp, says “the camaraderie is brilliant, it is so inclusive and Charlie loves getting fit in such a fun way.”

Maisie, aka ‘The Pocket Rocket’, (pictured with the dumbbells) has become a fitness addict since starting Junior Bootcamp, and now also goes to Family Pedal on Saturdays too. Kane another bootcamper says: “ I was happy to help raise money for children who don’t have much” and Albie is already ready for next week’s fitness frenzy.

Sarah says, “I would LOVE to see some new faces at Bootcamp; my mission is to get every child in Basingstoke engaged in exercise and show them that it doesn’t just have to be about running laps of the field or sitting on the subs bench during a match.”

For more information on Junior Bootcamp, or any of Sarah’s other classes, contact Basingstoke Sports Centre on 01256 326331.