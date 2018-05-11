Ex-Spurs chief exec to head community charity

A Basingstoke-based charity supporting the Hampshire community and voluntary groups has appointed its new chief executive.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Community Foundation announced former Tottenham Hotspur Foundation chief executive Grant Cornwell has been appointed as its new chief executive.

Mr Cornwell said: “I look forward to working with the trustees of the board and staff to make a positive difference to those in need across Hampshire. This region contains areas of deprivation in the worst 10 per cent in the country and the Foundation will continue to target grant-making towards those most in need.

“I look forward to working alongside Hampshire businesses, donors, and the community to increase the support we are able to give to local organisations to enable them to continue life changing opportunities for their participants.”

HIWCF awards grants to smaller, lesser known, community and voluntary groups.

The charity has awarded more than £8.8million to smaller charities and voluntary groups to support disadvantaged people across the county.