Exotic-animal lover killed by pet python

A man with a passion for exotic animals was killed by a pet python he called his ‘baby’.

Daniel Brandon, 31, died from asphyxiation at his home near Basingstoke on August 25.

One of the pets he kept at home – a female 8ft (2.4m) African rock python named Tiny – was found out of its pen and near his body.

Coroner Andrew Bradley recorded a verdict of misadventure at North Hampshire Coroners Court last week, saying he believed the python was ‘instrumental’ in the death.

Mr Brandon reportedly kept 10 snakes and 10 tarantulas in his room at the family home.

His mum, Barbara Brandon, said her son had kept snakes since he was 15.

A post-mortem examination carried out by the pathologist Dr Adnan al-Badri found that Mr Brandon’s lungs were four times heavier than would be expected and he had suffered haemorrhages in one eye, both signs of asphyxia.

Following his tragic death, a JustGiving page was set up to raise money for the WWF and the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds.

In the appeal, his friends wrote: “We have struggled when looking for photos for his funeral to find any when he isn’t holding a spider, snake, small bird, toad, slow worm, hedgehog, feeding a fox, stroking cattle, befriending a cat or dog so these charities seemed the perfect choice. In memory of you Dan…. who we will all miss so much.”

Pythons kill by wrapping themselves around their prey and squeezing tighter and tighter but they rarely kill humans.