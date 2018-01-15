Expanded school could take another 210 pupils

A Basingstoke primary school could be getting a massive revamp following plans for a two-storey building with eight classrooms.

Castle Hill Primary School Rooksdown Campus will be able to accommodate up to 210 extra pupils if plans get the go ahead.

The new building would be linked to the main building by a covered walkway.

A statement submitted with the application reads: “The need to expand the school has emerged in response to the establishment of 585 new homes on the Park Prewett site.

“Hampshire County Council children’s services department, in its role as Local Education Authority, has forecast pupil numbers in the area and established the need for expansion at Castle Hill Primary School.”

It is proposed that the expansion project is completed in one phase, with key project works being programmed and undertaken during the school summer holiday period to remove disruption to school activities.

As set out in the application, the design will take its cues from the existing building in Park Prewett Road to harmoniously ‘extend’ the character and activities.

Hard and soft landscaping around the grounds, additional car parking, emergency vehicle access and enhancements to play areas are also proposed.

Hampshire spent £6.9m on building the school, which was officially opened in September 2015.

The new school was part of the county’s commitment to £149million planned investment to build new schools and expand others to create an additional 8,000 primary school places in the area over three years.

Construction firm Osborne would carry out the work, if the plan gets the go-ahead.

A public consultation on the plans will run until January 26.

To comment on or view the plans, go to planning.hants.gov.uk and search using the code 17/04248/CC3.