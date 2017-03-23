Expect a few magical surprises

Prepare to be amazed as the Champions of Magic entertain Basingstoke at the Haymarket on Sunday April 2.

The award-winning team of Young & Strange, Fay Presto, Alex McAleer and Edward Hilsum will be surprising the audience with tricks only your imagination could fulfil.

This is the fourth Champions of Magic UK tour, and Edward, who is the youngest member of the group, believes ‘the power of theatre’ is down to their recent success.

Champions of Magic have enjoyed sold-out shows in each of their last four nationwide tours.

“I’ve performed illusions on television and radio, but there is nothing quite like the moment of astonishment that we all feel when we experience magic live,” Edward said.

“So I think the real secret is the power of theatre magic.”

He added: “Every show has been memorable because all audiences are different.

“But I’ll never forget when I opened the very first show, a huge pyro went off above me and although I was expecting it, the size of the explosion really took me by surprise!

“The effects in the show are just as exciting for us as they are for the audience.”

Edward made his name at the age of 18 when working for The Magic Circle, before the British company sponsored him to go to America to start a one-man show.

The solo show was a success and cemented Edward as one of the UK’s youngest talent magicians.

And even though he isn’t a household name yet, Edward has great plans for the future, but has a back-up career. just in case

“I’ve wanted to be a magician for so long now that I really can’t imagine doing anything else,” Edward said.

“But I’m genuinely interested in other people.

“I got a first class degree in psychology at university, so I’m sure that if I had to do something else, it would still be something that involves interacting with people and I’d find a way to use my magic skills.”

He added: “Even after hundreds of performances, little things do occasionally go wrong.

“But it’s my job to make sure that the audience never knows, so I’m not telling and neither are the doves!”

Tickets cost from £17.50 from £69.

It starts at 7.45pm.